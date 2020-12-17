European indices close off highs/mixed

German DAX, +0.8%



France's CAC, +0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +0.17%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.12%



The German DAX reached an intraday high of 13,691.49. That was just short of the 2020 high price of 13,795.24.







In other markets as European/London traders look for the exit:



spot gold is off high levels and trades up $19.72 or 1.06% at $1884.62. The high price reached $1896.26. The low price extended to $1862.11.



Spot silver is trading up $0.53 or 2.11% a $25.86. It's high price reached $26.09. The low price extended to $25.16



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.41 or 0.86% at $48.23. The high price reached $48.59. The low price extended to $47.81



Bitcoin on Coinbase it is trading up $2365-$23,587. It's high price reached $23,776.94. The low price was down at $21,151.54.

S&P index up 15.26 points or 0.41% at 3716.47



NASDAQ index up 63.69 points or 0.5% at 12722.80



Dow industrial average up 113 points or 0.37% at 30267.

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

2 year 0.127%, +1.2 basis points



5 year 0.383%, +1.6 basis points



10 year 0.938%, +2.1 basis points



30 year 1.682%, +2.6 basis points



in the forex market, the GBP is the strongest of the majors, while the USD is the weakest. The GBP took the topside position from the NZD at the start of the NY session. The USD was the weakest at the start of the session and remains in that position currently. However, overall the decline is marginally less weak ( See earlier report and ranking ).







