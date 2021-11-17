European indices close with mixed results

German DAX, flat



France's CAC, +0.1%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -0.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.15%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are all trading lower with the UK 10 year down -2.0 basis points.











Spot gold is trading up $14.26 or 0.77% at $1864.10



Spot silver is up $0.26 or 1.05% $25.08



WTI crude oil futures are down $1.33 at $79.30. The US announced that the strategic petroleum reserves felt -3.2 million barrels to the lowest level since June 2003



Bitcoin is trading above and below the $60,000 level. It currently trades at $60,316

In the US stock market, the Dow industrial average is down 200 points. The NASDAQ and S&P index are also lower.



Dow industrial average -198.64 points or -0.56% at 35943



S&P index -8.02 points or -0.17% at 4692.88. Yesterday the index closed less than a point away from an all-time high close.



NASDAQ index is down -8.07 points or -0.05% at 15965

In the US debt market, the front end of the curve is mostly lower while the 30 year yield is up 0.8 basis points. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20 year bonds at 1 PM ET.











In the forex market, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors (it was the strongest at the start of the NA session). The AUD remains the weakest. The USD has tilted higher in the US morning session. The greenback is higher vs the CAD and AUD, down vs the GBP and JPY, and near unchanged vs the EUR, CHF and NZD.









The Canada CPI came in as expected but remains high (18 year high).

Housing starts in the US was lower, but building permits were higher

Schnabel said the ECB has to be ready to act if inflation remains high, but also said avoiding the mistake of premature tightening of monetary policy in response to a temporary and possibly short-lived inflation spike

BOEs Mann said we feel confident that people believe the BOE can and will undertake appropriate policy response to bring CPI back to 2%



