European indices closed sharply higher on the day

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



S&P index up 51.38 points or 1.56% at 3349.82



NASDAQ index up 150 points or 1.38% at 11064



Dow industrial average up 3 475 points or 1.75% at 27648.60



In the Forex market, the GBP remains the strongest of the major currencies, although lower vs the early NY changes. The NZD has taken over from the USD as the weakest of the majors. The greenback has risen vs. the GBP, EUR and and JPY in the NY session. Overall the dollar is still lower but off its lowest levels.