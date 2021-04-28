European indices end the day higher

Major indices higher and so are 10 year yields

The major European indices are ending the day higher. The provisional closes are showing

German DAX, +0.3%



France's CAC, +0.6%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are all higher, but off their highs for the day:







Looking at the daily chart of the German 10 year yields, the high yield today did move to the highest level since March 2020

Looking at the daily chart of the German 10 year yields, the high yield today did move to the highest level since March 2020









Spot gold is trading down $1.59 or -0.8% $1775.20

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.42 or 2.26% at $64.35. The high price reached $64.53. The low price extended to $62.67



Bitcoin is trading down $-745 or -1.34% of $54,454 in the US stock market, the NASDAQ and Dow industrial average or lower while the S&P holds onto a small gain ahead of the FOMC decision and Apple/Facebook earnings after the close,

S&P index up 1 point or -0.03% at 4188



NASDAQ index down 29 points or -0.21% at 14061.12



Dow industrial average -120 points or -0.35% at 33865



In the forex, the US dollar has moved lower in the New York session. At the start of the session the dollar was tilted to the upside. IT is now lower verse all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY (it is near unchanged versus the EUR, GBP, and AUD).





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

In other markets as wanted/European traders look to exit: