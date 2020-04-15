European indices end the day with 2%+ to 3%+ declines

German DAX, -3.9%, France CAC, -3.8%

the major European indices are ending the day with 2%+ to 3%+ declines on the day.







The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -3.9%



France's CAC, -3.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -3.3%



Spain's Ibex, -2.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB fared worse with a decline of -4.5%









In other markets as London/European traders look to exit, the snapshot are currently showing:

spot gold $-10 or -0.58% at $1617.75



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.58 or -2.8% were $19.53. The low reached $19.20. Crude oil inventories and the large build on record at +19.248M barrels. The price low today was and 18 year low.

In the US stock market, major indices remain lower but off the lowest levels: S&P index -80 points or -2.81% at 2766. The low reached 2761.54



NASDAQ index -167.8 points or -1.97% at 8347.90



Dow -667 points or -2.78% at 23282 In the forex market, the US dollar remains the strongest of the major currencies. The NZD and the AUD are virtually tied for the weakest currency.





In the European debt market, the flow funds moved into the "less risky" countries. The benchmark 10 year yields are showing declines in Germany, France and the UK. Spain, Italy and Portugal yields are higher on the day: