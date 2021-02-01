European indices end the day with solid gains

A look at the provisional closes shows:

German DAX, +1.4%



France's CAC, +1.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +1%



Spain's Ibex, +0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.1%



in other markets as London/European traders look to exit, a snapshot shows:



spot gold, plus $13 or 0.70% $1860.65. The high price has reached $1871.85. The low prices at $1849.18.



Spot silver has come off its high price of $30.10 after strong buying from the WSB community. The current price is trading at $28.66. That still up $1.67 or 6.18%.



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.69 or 1.32% of $52.90. OPEC has maintain their output quotas

Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading up $690 at $33,285 vs the Sunday close. the Hi for the day reached $34,728.57. The low extended to $32,333 In the forex, the USD ranging strongest of the majors, while the CHF is the weakest.











In the US stock market, the NASDAQ continues to outperform with a gain of 1.95%. The S&P index is currently up 1.34%. The NASDAQ index has moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 13306 (it really didn't even stall there) The 50 hour moving averages at 13363 currently.