European indices end the day with solid gains

The major European indices are ending the day with solid gains. The German DAX is up by 1.4%. The France's CAC is up by 1.3%.

A look at the provisional closes shows:
in other markets as London/European traders look to exit, a snapshot shows:
  • spot gold, plus $13 or 0.70% $1860.65. The high price has reached $1871.85. The low prices at $1849.18.
  • Spot silver has come off its high price of $30.10 after strong buying from the WSB community. The current price is trading at $28.66. That still up $1.67 or 6.18%.
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.69 or 1.32% of $52.90.  OPEC has maintain their output quotas
  • Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading up $690 at $33,285 vs the Sunday close. the Hi for the day reached $34,728.57. The low extended to $32,333
In the forex, the USD ranging strongest of the majors, while the CHF is the weakest. 

US dollar remains the strongest of the majors
In the US stock market, the NASDAQ continues to outperform with a gain of 1.95%. The S&P index is currently up 1.34%.  The NASDAQ index has moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 13306 (it really didn't even stall there)  The 50 hour moving averages at 13363 currently.  
