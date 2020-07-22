European indices end the session lower on the day
German DAX, -0.54%, UK's FTSE 100 -0.96%The major European indices are ending the day lower. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.54%
- France's CAC, -1.28%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.96%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.42%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.74%
The 10 year yields showed meaningful moves to the downside. Italian yields fell the most at -5.7 basis points. German yields declined by -3.3 basis points
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- spot gold continues its move to the upside with a gain of $19.60 or 1.07% at $1861.50. Sobers doing even better with a $1.09 gain or 5.13% to $22.39.
- WTI crude oil futures for September delivery are down $0.57 or -1.36% at $41.35. Inventory data confirmed the private data with a build of 4.892M barrels. The expectations was for a -2.2M draw.
In the US stock market the major indices are mixed:
- S&P index is up 4.9 points or 0.15% at 3262.69
- NASDAQ index is down -1 point or -0.1% at 10679.30
- Dow industrial average is up 82 points or 0.31% at 26923.
In the forex market, the EUR is the strongest while the JPY is the weakest of the majors. The US dollar is down vs. all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY. It is near unchanged vs. the GBP and has recovered losses of around 90 basis points at the London morning session lows.