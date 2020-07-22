European indices end the session lower on the day

The 10 year yields showed meaningful moves to the downside. Italian yields fell the most at -5.7 basis points. German yields declined by -3.3 basis points



S&P index is up 4.9 points or 0.15% at 3262.69



NASDAQ index is down -1 point or -0.1% at 10679.30



Dow industrial average is up 82 points or 0.31% at 26923.



In the forex market, the EUR is the strongest while the JPY is the weakest of the majors. The US dollar is down vs. all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY. It is near unchanged vs. the GBP and has recovered losses of around 90 basis points at the London morning session lows.

