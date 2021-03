German Dax closes higher.

The major the day with mixed results. The German Dax and Italy's FTSE MIB were higher. The other major indices closed lower.





German Dax, +0.27%



Francis CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -0.67%



Italy's footsie MIB, +0.08%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields were sharply higher with Spain and Italy leading the way to the upside: