European indices end the session with gains on the day

In the European debt market, the yields are mixed with Italy, Spain, France down marginally well Germany and UK benchmark 10 year yields are higher.

Spot gold is trading down $-40 or -2.25% $1753.93



Spot silver is trading down $1.09 or 4.95% at $22.73



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.51 -0.70% at $72.10



The USD as moved sharply higher on the back of better US data (retail sales and Philly Fed index both much stronger than expected). The once flight into safety is also helping. The AUD and CHF are the weakest. The CHF trended lower coming into the day and has given up some of its premarket declines post US data.









US stocks saw the Dow industrial average and S&P trade higher early in the session, but quickly reversed to the downside. The NASDAQ index has been negative for the entire day as traders are concerned about stronger economic growth pushing up inflation:



Dow industrial average is down -186 points or -0.54% at 34629



S&P index is down -27 points or -0.60% of 4453.71



NASDAQ index is down -82 points or -0.54% 15079.45

In the US debt market, yields remain higher but off their highest levels:









