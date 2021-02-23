European indices end the session with mixed results

The snapshot of the provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.7%



France's CAC, +0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +1.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.5%



In the benchmark 10 year note sector, yields are higher across the board with the Italian yields up the most at 4.4 basis points. German yields are up the least at 2.2 basis points. France's 10 year yield got closer to the 0.0% level. It's high yield reached -0.030%.









In other markets, US yields remain mixed with modest changes. The 5 year yield is down -2.4 basis points while the 30 year yield is up 1.1 basis points. The 2 – 10 year spread has narrowed modestly to 124.46 basis points from 125.44 basis points at the close yesterday.











A snapshot of the US market, shows the NASDAQ index continues to be the weakest. The Dow industrial average is down but only modestly on a relative basis. Major indices are also well off there low levels especially the NASDAQ index:



S&P index -21.57 points or -0.56% at 3855. The low price reached 3805.59



NASDAQ index -223 points or -1.66% at 13307. The low price reached 13003.98



Dow industrial average -87 points or -0.27% at 31437. The low price reached 31158.76



the Russell 2000 index is also sharply lower at -1.89%.



In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest, while the CHF is the weakest. The USD is mixed and off the high of the day.

In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest, while the CHF is the weakest. The USD is mixed and off the high of the day.







