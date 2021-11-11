European indices ending the session mostly higher

Spain's Ibex the one exception

The major European indices are ending the session mostly higher with Spain's Ibex the one exception. A look at the provisional closes are showing:

  • German DAX, +0.1%
  • France's CAC, +0.25%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.7%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are marginally lower after starting the New York session marginally higher. Losses are less than -0.6 basis points.

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • Spot gold is up $11.80 or 0.63% at $1860.90
  • Spot silver is up 54 centers 2.24% at $25.16
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged $81.33
  • Bitcoin is up $200 at $65,124.
In the US the stock market, the Dow Jones remains down thanks to sharp declines in Disney shares. Disney shares are down -6.88% at $162.44. That is still off the low of $158.33
  • Dow is down -46 points or -0.13% at 36,033
  • S&P index is up 13.53 points or 0.29% 4660.12
  • NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 136.2 points or 0.87% 15759
IN the forex, the USD remains the strongest of the majors and the JPY remains the weakest.  

USD remains the strongest
