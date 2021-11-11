European indices ending the session mostly higher

German DAX, +0.1%



France's CAC, +0.25%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.7%



Spain's Ibex, -0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are marginally lower after starting the New York session marginally higher. Losses are less than -0.6 basis points.











In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is up $11.80 or 0.63% at $1860.90



Spot silver is up 54 centers 2.24% at $25.16



WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged $81.33



Bitcoin is up $200 at $65,124.

In the US the stock market, the Dow Jones remains down thanks to sharp declines in Disney shares. Disney shares are down -6.88% at $162.44. That is still off the low of $158.33

Dow is down -46 points or -0.13% at 36,033



S&P index is up 13.53 points or 0.29% 4660.12



NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 136.2 points or 0.87% 15759

IN the forex, the USD remains the strongest of the majors and the JPY remains the weakest.








