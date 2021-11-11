European indices ending the session mostly higher
Technical Analysis
Spain's Ibex the one exceptionThe major European indices are ending the session mostly higher with Spain's Ibex the one exception. A look at the provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.1%
- France's CAC, +0.25%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.7%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.5%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are marginally lower after starting the New York session marginally higher. Losses are less than -0.6 basis points.
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is up $11.80 or 0.63% at $1860.90
- Spot silver is up 54 centers 2.24% at $25.16
- WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged $81.33
- Bitcoin is up $200 at $65,124.
- Dow is down -46 points or -0.13% at 36,033
- S&P index is up 13.53 points or 0.29% 4660.12
- NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 136.2 points or 0.87% 15759
IN the forex, the USD remains the strongest of the majors and the JPY remains the weakest.