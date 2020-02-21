European indices end the session lower but off lowest levels

German DAX, -0.62%. France's CAC, -0.62%. UK's FTSE, -0.54%

The major European indices are ending the session (and the week) lower.

A look at the provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.62%. The intra-day low extended to -1.2%
  • France's CAC, -0.62%. The intra-day low extended to -1.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.54%. The intra-day low extended to -0.89%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.46%. The intra-day low extended to -0.88%.
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.34%. The intra-day low extended to -1.63%
The changes in ranges for the major stock indices in Europe and US
For the week, the these are ending in the red:
  • German DAX, -1.2%
  • France's CAC, -0.74%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.17%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.72%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.49%

In other markets as London/European traders exit for the day shows:
  • S&P index -0.79%
  • NASDAQ index -1.18%
  • Dow -0.68%
Spot gold is trading up $20.06 or 1.24% at $1639.70
WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.66 or -1.22% of $53.23
