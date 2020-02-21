European indices end the session lower but off lowest levels
The major European indices are ending the session (and the week) lower.
A look at the provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.62%. The intra-day low extended to -1.2%
- France's CAC, -0.62%. The intra-day low extended to -1.1%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.54%. The intra-day low extended to -0.89%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.46%. The intra-day low extended to -0.88%.
- Italy's FTSE MIB -1.34%. The intra-day low extended to -1.63%
For the week, the these are ending in the red:
In other markets as London/European traders exit for the day shows:
- German DAX, -1.2%
- France's CAC, -0.74%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.17%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.72%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.49%
- S&P index -0.79%
- NASDAQ index -1.18%
- Dow -0.68%
Spot gold is trading up $20.06 or 1.24% at $1639.70
WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.66 or -1.22% of $53.23