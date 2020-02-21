European indices end the session lower but off lowest levels

German DAX, -0.62%. France's CAC, -0.62%. UK's FTSE, -0.54%

The major European indices are ending the session (and the week) lower.







A look at the provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, -0.62%. The intra-day low extended to -1.2%



France's CAC, -0.62%. The intra-day low extended to -1.1%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.54%. The intra-day low extended to -0.89%



Spain's Ibex, -0.46%. The intra-day low extended to -0.88%.



Italy's FTSE MIB -1.34%. The intra-day low extended to -1.63%



For the week, the these are ending in the red:

German DAX, -1.2%



France's CAC, -0.74%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.17%



Spain's Ibex, -0.72%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.49%





S&P index -0.79%



NASDAQ index -1.18%



Dow -0.68% Spot gold is trading up $20.06 or 1.24% at $1639.70

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.66 or -1.22% of $53.23

