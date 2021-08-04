European indices closing higher on the day

German DAX, +0.8%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%



Spain's Ibex, +0.3%



Looking at the forex market as London/European traders look to exit shows the NZD still the strongest but off it's highest levels. The USD has move from being one of the weakest to one of the strongest after record ISM services data and Fed Clarida's comment that the Fed could start to taper by December. The JPY is the weakest followed closely by the CHF.







In other markets:

Gold gave up over $20 gains and currently trades down by $2.27 or -0.13% at $1807.90.

Spot silver is now down $0.10 or -0.42% $25.37

WTI crude oil futures are down $-1.90 or -2.73% at $68.29



Bitcoin is back up to $39,300. That's up $1127 or 2.95% In the US stock market, the major indices are lower (with the NASDAQ near unchanged).



Dow is down -273 points or -0.78% at 34841.73



S&P is down -18.3 points or -0.42% at 4404.23



NASDAQ is trading nine down 10 points or -0.06% of 14751.

In the US debt market, the benchmark 10 year yield has rebounded back higher after trading near 1.13% earlier in the day. The currently trades at 1.195%:

