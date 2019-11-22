European indices mostly higher to end the week
Technical Analysis
Italy's FTSE MIB ends marginally lower
The major European indices are ending the week mostly higher. The exception is the Italy's FTSE MIB which fell marginally.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.2%
- France's CAC, +0.1%
- UK's FTSE 100, +1.2%. The gain was the best in nearly 4 months
- Spain's Ibex, +0.4%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%
- Portugal's PSI 20, +0.15%
For the week, apart from the UK FTSE 100 which turn positive as a result of today's sharp move higher, the other indices had declines for the week.
- German DAX, -0.59%
- France's CAC, -0.8%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.35%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.12%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.3%