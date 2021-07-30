European major indices end the week in the red for the day

Down day for most indices today

Today, the major European indices are ending the week in the red. Looking at the provisional closes:

German DAX, -0.5%



France's CAC -0.2%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.6%

Spain's Ibex, -1.25%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6% For the week, German DAX, -0.75%



France's CAC, +0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%



Spain's Ibex, -0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.1%

In other markets as London/European traders exit for the day:

Spot gold is trading down $5.80 or -0.32% at $1821.60

Spot silver is up to censor 0.08% at $25.52

WTI crude oil is up $0.36 or 0.49% $73.75

Bitcoin is trading at $39,040. That's down $660 on the day The snapshot of the forex market shows the CHF is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest of the major currencies. The USD is just behind the CHF as the strongest.







