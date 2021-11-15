European major indices close higher

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.3%



France's CAC, +0.4%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.35%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with German and Italian yields down marginally:











In other markets as European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading down $0.89 or -0.05% at $1863.69



Spot silver is down $0.25 -1% at $25.05



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.85 or -1.06% at $79.94



Bitcoin is trading lower at $64,352. It was trading around $65,300 at the start of the New York session

In the US stock market, the major indices are currently trading higher. The S&P and NASDAQ are looking to close higher for the third consecutive day:



Dow +75.19 points or 0.2% at 36175



S&P +5.31 points or 0.12% at 4688.25



NASDAQ up 3.25 points or 0.02% at 15864.26

In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher with a steeper yield curve. The two year yield is down -0.8 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 4.0 basis points to 1.995%.











Finally in the forex, the AUD remains the strongest of the majors, while the EUR is now the weakest. The EURUSD traded to a new low for the year.









