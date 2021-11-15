European major indices close higher
Technical Analysis
German DAX, France's CAC, Italy's FTSE MIB trade at record levelsMajor European indices are ending higher on the day. The one exception would be the UK FTSE 100 which fell -0.1%. The German Dax, France's CAC, and Italy's FTSE MIB traded to new all-time highs today.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.3%
- France's CAC, +0.4%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.35%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with German and Italian yields down marginally:
In other markets as European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is trading down $0.89 or -0.05% at $1863.69
- Spot silver is down $0.25 -1% at $25.05
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.85 or -1.06% at $79.94
- Bitcoin is trading lower at $64,352. It was trading around $65,300 at the start of the New York session
In the US stock market, the major indices are currently trading higher. The S&P and NASDAQ are looking to close higher for the third consecutive day:
- Dow +75.19 points or 0.2% at 36175
- S&P +5.31 points or 0.12% at 4688.25
- NASDAQ up 3.25 points or 0.02% at 15864.26
In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher with a steeper yield curve. The two year yield is down -0.8 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 4.0 basis points to 1.995%.
Finally in the forex, the AUD remains the strongest of the majors, while the EUR is now the weakest. The EURUSD traded to a new low for the year.