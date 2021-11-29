European major indices close higher

German DAX, +0.13%. It traded as high as up 1.2%



France's CAC, +0.6%. It traded up 1.51% at the session highs



UK's FTSE 100, +1.08% after trading as high as 1.67%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.85%. It traded as high as 1.86%



Spain's Ibex, +0.50% after trading as high as 1.91%.



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields gave up early gains and are trading more mixed. The UK 10 years up 3.0 basis points at 0.853%. Francis 10 year is trading at 0.04% after being as high as 0.07%.











Another it's as London/European traders look to exit:



Dow industrial average up 150 points or 0.44% at 35049



S&P index up 54.19 points or 1.18% at 4648.77



NASDAQ index up 245 points or 1.59% 15737.10



Russell 2000 is now negative on the day at minus 7.7 points or -0.34% that 2238.28

In the US debt market, the yields are also coming off their high levels and are now mixed along the maturity spectrum. The 10 year yield reached 1.565%. It is currently trading down at 1.511%. The two year yield traded as high 0.559% but is now negative on the day at 0.5098%











A snapshot of the forex market currently shows the CAD it is now the strongest of the majors followed by the USD (the AUD was the strongest at the start of the day). The NZD is now the weakest. The JPY was the weakest as North American traders entered for the day.













