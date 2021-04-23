European major indices close lower on the day

German Dax, -0.3%



France's CAC, -0.1%

UK FTSE 100 , -0.1%

Spain's Ibex, -0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%



The this is are lower but off lowest levels of the day. The low percentage changes intraday showed:

German Dax -1.04%



Frances CAC, -0.64%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.69%



Spain's Ibex -1.0%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.71%

For the week, the major indices are closing lower (Spain's Ibex was near unchanged). German Dax, -1.1%

France's CAC, -0.47%

UK's FTSE 100, -1.22%

Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.5% As European/London traders look to exit, a snapshot of the market currently shows:



Spot gold, Monday $6.27 or -0.34% of $1777.70

WTI crude oil futures up $0.40 or 0.65% at $61.80



Bitcoin is down $1700 or -3.25% at $49,910 in volatile trading in the US stock market, the NASDAQ is soaring to the upside and leading the indices higher:

S&P index is up 40.73 points or 0.99% at 4175.70



NASDAQ is up 190 points or 1.38% at 14008.18



Dow is up 169 points or 0.5% at 33985 In the US debt market, yields are higher but off the highest levels. The 10 year yield is up 1.8 basis points after being up near 4 basis points at the highs.









In the Forex market, the snapshot of the major indices shows the EUR is the strongest of the majors followed by the CHF. The USD and JPY remain weakest although the USD is higher in the NY session.









