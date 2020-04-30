European major indices close near session lows

Early gains are erased

It is month-end and there has been pretty decent amount of volatility in the markets as London/European traders look to exit.





For the stock markets in Europe, they are ending the day/month at/or near the session lows. The final numbers are showing:







German DAX, -2.22%



France's CAC, -2.12%



UK's FTSE 100, -3.50%



Spain's Ibex, -1.89%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.09%

For the month, it was a rebound month for the major indices:



German DAX, +9.32%



France's CAC, +4.0%



UK's FTSE 100, +4.04%



Spain's Ibex, +2.02%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +3.75%





German DAX, -18.02%



France's CAC, -23.52%



UK's FTSE 100, -21.76%



Spain's Ibex, -27.51%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -24.74%

Looking at the German DAX on the daily chart, the price high today was the highest level going back to the gap lower on March 6/9. The price also moved above the 50% retracement of the move down from the February high yesterday. However that break of the midpoint level could not be sustained and the price is closing below the 50% level.





See here for global coronavirus case data

The gains this month are certainly welcome after the sharp declines year-to-date. Even so, the major indices are still down sharply on the year: