European major indices close the day higher
German DAX +0.5%The major European indices are closing the day higher. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.5%
- France's CAC, +0.7%
- UK's FTSE 100, plus at 1.2%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%
in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is trading up $0.60 or 0.03% at $1770.66.
- Spot silver is down $0.11 or -0.44% at $25.98.
- WTI crude oil futures are trading at $74.85. That's up $1.38 or 1.92%
- bitcoin is trading down $1130 or -3.27% of $33445
In the US debt market, the yields are our higher with the 10 year rising by 3.4 basis points at 1.4781%.