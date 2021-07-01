European major indices close the day higher

German DAX +0.5%

The major European indices are closing the day higher. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.5%
  • France's CAC, +0.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100, plus at 1.2%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%
in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • Spot gold is trading up $0.60 or 0.03% at $1770.66.
  • Spot silver is down $0.11 or -0.44% at $25.98.
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading at $74.85. That's up $1.38 or 1.92%
  • bitcoin is trading down $1130 or -3.27% of $33445
In the US debt market, the yields are our higher with the 10 year rising by 3.4 basis points at 1.4781%.

US yields are higher
