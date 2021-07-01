European major indices close the day higher

German DAX, +0.5%



France's CAC, +0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, plus at 1.2%



Spain's Ibex, +1.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%



in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading up $0.60 or 0.03% at $1770.66.



Spot silver is down $0.11 or -0.44% at $25.98.



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $74.85. That's up $1.38 or 1.92%



bitcoin is trading down $1130 or -3.27% of $33445

In the US debt market, the yields are our higher with the 10 year rising by 3.4 basis points at 1.4781%.









