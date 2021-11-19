European major indices close the day lower

German DAX, -0.3%



France's CAC, -0.36%



UK's FTSE 100 -0.4%



Spain's Ibex, -1.6%



Ital in Covid cases 's FTSE MIB -1.1%



For the trading week, the indices France's CAC and German Dax moved higher while the other indices move to the downside. Both the CAC and the DAX reach new all-time highs this week before backing off.







German DAX +0.49%



France's CAC, +0.35%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.65%



Spain's Ibex, -3.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.4%

in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading down $1.30 or -0.07% at $1857.26



Spot silver is trading up nine cents or 0.36% at $24.86



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-3.44 or -4.36% at $75.41



Bitcoin is trading higher by about $1000 of $58,032

In the US stock market, the S&P and NASDAQ are on track for record closes. The Dow industrial average is a lower:







Dow industrial average -166 points or -0.47% at 35702.26



S&P index +5.32 points or 0.11% at 4709.98. The all-time high price for the S&P index is at 4718.50. It's high price today has so far reached 4710.88



NASDAQ index +117.77 points or 0.74% 1611.79. The NASDAQ index traded to an all-time high price today

In the US debt market as London traders look to exit, yields are lower with a flatter yield curve. The two – 10 year spread as moved into 105.7 basis points from 108.5 basis points near the close yesterday.







In the European debt market, the 10 year yields are lower with the UK yields down the most at -4.8 point basis points.

In the European debt market, the 10 year yields are lower with the UK yields down the most at -4.8 point basis points.









IN the forex, the JPY is the strongest of the major currencies while the EUR is the weakest. That was the ranking when US stock trading began.







