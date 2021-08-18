European major indices close the day with mixed results

German DAX, +0.3%

France's CAC, -0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%



Spain's Ibex +1.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.5%



in other markets as European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading down $4.64 or -0.26% at $1781.25



Spot Silver is trading down $0.25 or -1.05% at $23.39

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.28 or -0.42% at $66.27



Bitcoin is trading up $700 and $45,393 in the US debt market, the yields are higher ahead of the 20 year auction at 1 PM ET. The 10 yield is up 2.2 basis point on the day while the 30 year is up 1.1 basis point.











The USD is stronger vs the early New York levels. The GBP remains the strongest while the NZD is the weakest.





The US stocks are modestly lower:

The US stocks are modestly lower:

Dow -21 points or -0.06% at 35321.29

S&P index -4.1 points or -0.08% at 4443.50



NASDAQ -1.88 points or -0.01% at 14653.98









