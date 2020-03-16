European major indices closed down but recover well off the lows

A look at the provisional closes are showing:

German DAX fell -5.3%. The index is down -10.58% at the lows



France's CAC fell -5.9%. The index was down -11.81% at the lows



UK's FTSE 100 fell -4.7%. The index was down -8.71% at the lows



Spain's Ibex fell -8.3%. The index is down -12.29% at the lows



Italy's FTSE MIB fell -6.12%. It was down -11.29%.



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields move sharply higher. France's 10 year moved up 15.1 basis points and trade comfortably above the 0.0% level at 0.169%. German yields remain below the 0.0% level at -0.462%. However it is off the low yield today at -0.585%.





With the US 10 year yields down another 14.3 basis points to 0.818%, the spread between European yields and US yields is narrowing. Today alone with the German yields up 8.2 basis points and US yields down -14.3 basis points, the yield spread came in by 22.5 basis points. Versus the France 10 year the spread narrowed by 29.35 basis points. That spread is a big complaint from Pres. Trump.







