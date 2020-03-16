European major indices closed down but recover well off the lows

The major European indices are closing down but could have been a lot worse.  For example the German Dax was down -10.58%. It is closing down around half that. The France's CAC was worse at -11.81% at the lows and its closing level is only down -4.8%.

A look at the provisional closes are showing:

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields move sharply higher. France's 10 year moved up 15.1 basis points and trade comfortably above the 0.0% level at 0.169%. German yields remain below the 0.0% level at -0.462%. However it is off the low yield today at -0.585%.  

With the US 10 year yields down another 14.3 basis points to 0.818%, the spread between European yields and US yields is narrowing.  Today alone with the German yields up 8.2 basis points  and US yields down -14.3 basis points, the yield spread came in by 22.5 basis points. Versus the France 10 year the spread narrowed by 29.35 basis points. That spread is a big complaint from Pres. Trump. 

