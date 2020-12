German Dax up 1.49%. UK FTSE rises 0.10%

The major European indices are ending the session higher with the German Dax and Portugal PSI20 leading the way with gains of 1.49% and 1.53%. The UK FTSE 100 rose by only 0.10%









In the US stock markets, the major indices are higher with the S&P leading the way with a gain of 0.82%. The Russell 2000 of small cap stocks lags with a gain of 0.40%.