European major indices end mostly higher

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.33%



France's CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, +0.25%



Spain's Ibex, +0.65%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%



in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading up $6.08 or 0.34% $1770.40



Spot silver is up $0.69 or is 3.0% at $23.87



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.16 or 1.42% at $83.44



The price of bitcoin is back positive at plus $600 or 0.96% at $62,628. The high for the day did reach $63,337.54

In the US stock market, the major indices remain higher on the day. The NASDAQ and S&P are working on their fifth consecutive day to the upside.







Dow industrial average +157 points or 0.45% at 35416.32



S&P index up 26.48 points or 0.59% at 4513



NASDAQ index up 88.58 points or 0.59% at 15111

In the US debt market, the longer end yields are higher while the short run yields are lower increasing the yield spread. The two – 10 year spread is up to 122.6 basis points from 116.3 basis points at the close yesterday.











In the forex market,the NZDUSD remains the strongest of the major currencies, while the USD remains the weakest of the majors.













