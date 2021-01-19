European major indices end the session lower

looking at other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



In the US stock market, major indices remain higher but off the highest levels as the Yellen Senate confirmation hearing continues:

S&P index up 18.14 points or 0.48% at 3786.28. The high price reached 3801.16. The low price extended to 3780.37



NASDAQ up 97.56 points or 0.75% 13096.80. The high price reached 13146.01. The low price extended to 13078.69



Dow industrial average up 93 points or 0.30% at 30907. The high price reached 31086.62. The low price extended to 30865.03



In the forex market, the EUR remains the strongest (although off its highest levels) while the JPY remains the weakest (but off the lowest level). The USD is lower but also off it's lower level in the North American session.

