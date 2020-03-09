European major indices end their nightmare of a day

Major indices down over 7%

The European stock markets are now close for the day and the nightmare is over. The major indices all closed over 7% lower. For the year the declines are near the -20% level. Ouch.





The provisional closes for the major indices are showing:

German DAX, -7.4%



France's CAC, -7.9%



UK's FTSE 100, -7.3%



Spain's Ibex, -8.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -11.1%

For the trading year, the provisional changes are showing



German DAX, -19.8%



France's CAC, -20.67%



UK's FTSE 100, -20.3%



Spain's Ibex, -18.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -20.3%



In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



spot gold is down $6.20 or -0.37% at $1667



WTI crude oil futures are down $8 or -19.43% at $33.26

In the US stock market:



S&P index is down -169 points or -5.7% the 2802



NASDAQ index is down -425 points or 4.98% at 8148



Dow is down -1600 points or -6.2% at 24263 In the US debt market yields remain sharply lower.









