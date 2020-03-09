European major indices end their nightmare of a day

Major indices down over 7%

The European stock markets are now close for the day and the nightmare is over.  The major indices all closed over 7% lower.   For the year the declines are near the -20% level. Ouch.

The provisional closes for the major indices are showing:
  • German DAX, -7.4%
  • France's CAC, -7.9%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -7.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, -8.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -11.1%
For the trading year, the provisional changes are showing
  • German DAX, -19.8%
  • France's CAC, -20.67%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -20.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, -18.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -20.3%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • spot gold is down $6.20 or -0.37% at $1667
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $8 or -19.43% at $33.26
In the US stock market:
  • S&P index is down -169 points or -5.7% the 2802
  • NASDAQ index is down -425 points or 4.98% at 8148
  • Dow is down -1600 points or -6.2% at 24263
In the US debt market yields remain sharply lower.

