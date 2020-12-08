European major indices erase most of the earlier declines

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

spot gold is up around $6 or 0.32% $1868.79



spot silver is up $0.05 or 0.22% at $24.53



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.15 or -0.33% of $45.61



Bitcoin is trading down $200 and $18,875



In the US stock market, the Dow industrial average is leading the way to the upside. The NASDAQ index is still negative on the day.



S&P index is up 4.14 points or 0.11% at 3696.10



NASDAQ index is down 13.5 points or -0.11% at 12506.90



Dow industrial average is up 93 points or 0.13% at 30162.64. The high price reached 30172.21.

In the US debt market yields are lower ahead of the treasury refunding which will start today with the sale of 3 year notes at 1 PM ET.











In the forex, the CHF remains the strongest of the major currencies while the GBP is the weakest in what has been an up and down session for the GBP but is off the lows and trades closer to session highs (although still lower).













