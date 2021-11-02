European major indices have mixed results today

German DAX, +0.9%



France's CAC, +0.5%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.2%



Spain's Ibex, -0.95%



Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged



In other markets as European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading down $5.45 -0.30% at $1788.06.



Spot silver is down $0.62 or -2.55% at $23.41



WTI crude oil futures are trading around $83.50



Bitcoin is still higher by about $2800 at $63,800

Looking at the US stock market, the major indices are all higher and at record levels:

Dow industrial average is up 168 points or 0.47% at the 36082.77



S&P index is up 18.96 points or 0.41% 4632.55



NASDAQ index is up 34.58 points or 0.22% 15630.72

The Russell 2000 also joined the larger major indices in reaching a new all-time highs today. The index, however, has come off high levels and currently trades near unchanged levels at 234.00.







Shares of Avis Budget Group are soaring $226.02 to $347 after announcing earnings of $10.74 per share in the third quarter beating the estimates by more than four dollars. Revenues also topped expectations. The high price reached $545 so at $347 it's nearly $200 less notes intraday high. Yikes. The price of Avis traded as low as $9 per share back in March 2020.











In the forex, the JPY is the strongest of the majors while the AUD is the weakest. The USD is just behind the JPY as traders position ahead of the FOMC decision tomorrow at 2 PM ET.







In the US debt market, yields are lower today with the two and five year maturities down the most. The yield curve is steeper with the two – 10 year spread up to 108.05 from 105.8 basis points at the close yesterday.









