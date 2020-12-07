European major indices end the day mostly lower. UK FTSE 100 as a small gain
Technical Analysis
German DAX -0.22%The European major indices are ending the day mostly lower. The UK FTSE 100 is the outliner with a small gain.
The provisional closes are showing
- German DAX, -0.22%
- France's CAC, -0.7%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.6%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.35%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is trading sharply higher by around $26 or 1.41% to $1864.67. The I price reached $1868.60.
- Spot silver is trading up $0.45 or 1.87% at $24.63
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.30 -0.65% of $45.96
- Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading down $33 and $19,214.50. The G7 financial ministers met on a conference call today and cited strong support on need to regulate digital currency's
The US stocks are trading mixed, with the Dow down while the NASDAQ index is higher. The S&P index is trading marginally lower. The NASDAQ is traded to an all-time new high price today at 12436.22
- NASDAQ index up 56 points or 0.45% at 12519.73
- S&P index down 3.52 points or -0.10% at 3695.62
- Dow industrial average -118.07 points or -0.4% at 30098
In the US debt market, the yields are moving lower with a flatter yield curve. On Wednesday and Thursday, the US treasury will auction off 10 and 30 year bonds. Investors are moving into those tenors ahead of those auctions:
The CHF and the GBP remain the strongest and weakest currencies on the day. The GBP fall has seen a sharp rebound in the NY session (see the start of New York values by clicking here). PM Johnson and European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen are said to be meeting via a conference call now.