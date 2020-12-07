European major indices end the day mostly lower. UK FTSE 100 as a small gain

German DAX, -0.22%



France's CAC, -0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%



Spain's Ibex, -0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.35%



In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading sharply higher by around $26 or 1.41% to $1864.67. The I price reached $1868.60.

Spot silver is trading up $0.45 or 1.87% at $24.63



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.30 -0.65% of $45.96



Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading down $33 and $19,214.50. The G7 financial ministers met on a conference call today and cited strong support on need to regulate digital currency's The US stocks are trading mixed, with the Dow down while the NASDAQ index is higher. The S&P index is trading marginally lower. The NASDAQ is traded to an all-time new high price today at 12436.22



NASDAQ index up 56 points or 0.45% at 12519.73

S&P index down 3.52 points or -0.10% at 3695.62



Dow industrial average -118.07 points or -0.4% at 30098

In the US debt market, the yields are moving lower with a flatter yield curve. On Wednesday and Thursday, the US treasury will auction off 10 and 30 year bonds. Investors are moving into those tenors ahead of those auctions:







The CHF and the GBP remain the strongest and weakest currencies on the day. The GBP fall has seen a sharp rebound in the NY session. PM Johnson and European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen are said to be meeting via a conference call now.












