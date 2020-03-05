European major indices end the session with sharp declines

German DAX, -1.4%



France's CAC, -1.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.5%



Spain's Ibex, -2.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.78%



in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are closing mixed with the market shunning the risk year nations including Spain, Italy, and Portugal, and buying in the "safer" nations including Germany, France, UK.







A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit are showing:

A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit are showing:

spot gold up $24.91 or 1.52% $1661.80



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.08 or -0.17% $46.70

In the US stock market, the major indices are down sharply but off the lowest levels.







S&P index is trading down -65.7 points or -2.10% at 3064.56. The low price traded to 3038.15



NASDAQ index is trading down -140 points or -1.56% at 8876.80. The low price reached 8782.89



Dow industrial average is down -627 points or -2.31% at 26469.74. It's a low price reached 26249.80

In the US debt market, yields are sharply lower with the 10 year down -12.9 basis points. The yield curve is a little flatter but only by 1.6 basis points.









