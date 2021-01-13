European major indices rebound from lows and close higher on the day

German DAX +0.2%. The low price reached -0.4%. The high price extended up 0.38%



France's CAC +0.3%. The low price reached -0.13%. The high price reach +0.5%



UK's FTSE 100 -0.1%. The low price reached -0.27%. The high price reached +0.27%



Spain's Ibex +0.3%. The low price reached -0.33%. The high price reached +0.49%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%. The low price reached -0.32%. The high price reached +0.72%



in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading up $3.74 or 0.2% at $1858.54.



Spot silver is trading down $0.05 oh -0.22% at $25.50



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.11 or -0.21% $53.10. Crude oil inventories showed a drawdown of -3248K vs. expectations of -3000K. The high price reached $53.93. The low price extended to $52.58 so far today



Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading down $130 at $34575. The high price reached $35,233.27. The low price extended to $32,309.04 In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is a leading the way with a gain of around 0.6%. The Dow industrial average is trading unchanged:



S&P index up 9 points or 0.24% of 3810.26



NASDAQ index up 83 points or 0.64% 13155.70



Dow unchanged on the day at at 31069

In the US debt market, the yields are trading lower (and near low levels for the day) ahead of the 30 year bond auction at 1 PM ET.











In the forex, the USD is the strongest of the majors followed closely by the CAD. The NZD and AUD are the weakest. Generally speaking, the percentage changes are relatively modest across the forex spectrum.









