German DAX, France's CAC, Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB up over 2%





A look at the provisional closes shows:

German DAX, +2.45%



France's CAC, +2.5%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.6%



Spain's Ibex, +2.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.2%

