USD back higher as London/European traders look toward the exits.

As European/London traders look to exit, the USD has made a push to the highs after a run lower leading to the London fixing quickly reversed.









A snapshot of the strongest to weakest currencies currently shows the NZD is still the runaway strongest of the majors. However, the USD is now higher vs ALL the other major currencies. The gains is led by the USDCAD where the greenback is higher by 0.43%.





Looking at the changes chart below, the snapshot of the major pairs shows the USD is at highs vs all the majors with the exception of the NZD. Even still, the USD is off its low vs the NZD (although the NZDUSD is still 53 pips higher).











