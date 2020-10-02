European shares and mixed and well off the lows for the day

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday October 01 at the 10am NY cut
-
Seasonals: October tends to be a strong month for US equities, except in election years
-
September seasonal scorecard: Selling gold worked
-
US dollar slumps into the London fix. What to watch for
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 30 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed's Harker: Will accept periods of above 2% inflation after long periods of sub-2%
-
ECB's de Guindos: Hopes to finish strategy review by the middle of next year
-
ECB's de Guindos: Expect inflation to recover next year
-
RBA expected to keep cash rate unchanged next week - Bloomberg survey
-
ECB says it is to hold public consultation, experiment on a digital euro