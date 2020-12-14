European shares and mostly higher. UK's FTSE 100 modestly lower

German DAX, +0.90%



France's CAC, +0.53%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +1.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.48%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending with mixed results:











In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading down $15.75 -0.86% at $1824.15. The rise in the US dollar in the New York session has helped to weaken the price of spot gold



spot silver is trading down $0.09 or -0.36% at $23.86



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.30 -0.64% at $46.26. That is lower than earlier levels which is all the high price extended up to $47.44, but above the session lows of $45.69



Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading down $47 at $19,134 (vs. Sunday's close). The high price reached $19,338.45. The low price extended to $18,967.68. The all-time high price from earlier this month came in at $19,915

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ is leading the way to the upside. The Dow industrial average lags:



S&P index up 13 points or 0.36% at 3676.40



NASDAQ index up 140 points or 1.14% at 12519.20



Dow industrial average up 52.9 points or 0.18% at 30100

In the US debt market, yields are near unchanged levels after being higher earlier in the session:











In the forex market, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors while the CAD is now the weakest. The USD is tilted to the downside, but off the lowest. At the start of the New York session, the USD was the weakest of the majors, It is now more toward the middle of the ranking. The USD is near unchanged vs. the JPY, CAD, AUD and NZD. It is lower vs the GBP, CHF and EUR.













