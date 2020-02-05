European shares end near highs and with solid gains

German Dax up 1.48%

The major European indices are ending with solid gains and nearer there highs for the day. A look at the close is showsL







German DAX, +1.48%



France's CAC, +0.85%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.57%



Spain's Ibex, +1.62%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.64%



Portugal's PSI 20, +0.74%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session also with gains led by a rise of 4.8 basis points in the UK.







A look at the current rates and ranges are below:









S&P index +0.81%



Dow up 1.1%

Nasdaq up 0.18% In the US debt market, the yields are higher with a steeper yield curve. The 2 year is up 2.8 basis points. The 10 year is up 4.3 basis points. The 2-10 spread is up about 1.5 basis points to 20.51 from 19.01 at the close yesterday.





In the forex market, the AUD remains the strongest of the majors with the USD catching up in the NA morning session. Data in the form of ADP (+291K versus 157K estimate) and ISM nonmanufacturing index (55.5 versus 55.1 estimate) were better than expectations and has help the greenback move higher. The weakest currency on the day remains the CHF. The EURUSD has moved lower in the morning session.









ForexLive

In other markets, the NASDAQ index in the US is taking a breather relative to the Dow and S&P indices. Having said that a breather is still up on the day and it and all time high. It is also up 3.5% this week alone. The numbers currently show: