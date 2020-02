The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +1.76%



France's CAC, +1.68%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.53%. That is the biggest one-day in 7 weeks



Spain's Ibex, +1.64%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.64%



In the European debt market, the 10 year benchmark yields are also mostly higher (the exception is in Italy) as risk fears abate.







In other markets, risk on flows are pervasive:

spot gold is now down $24.28 or -1.54% at $1552.43



WTI crude oil futures are higher by $0.50 or 1.0% at $50.61, but they are still off the sessions high $51.55. The low today at $49.66 was the lowest level since January 2018.

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is up nearly 2% on the day (amazing). The snapshot currently shows:

S&P index up 55.34 points or 1.7% at 3304.27



NASDAQ index is up 184.55 points or 1.99% at 9458



DOw is up 490 points or 1.73% at 28890.34 In the US debt market yields are also higher with the 5 year up 7.5 basis points and the 10 year up 7.2 basis points: