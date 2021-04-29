European shares and the day mixed but well-off off the high levels

A look at the closes shows:

German DAX, -0.83%. The high for the day extended up +0.34%. The low was -1.29%



France's CAC -0.07% after being up as much as 0.72%. The low reach -0.31%

UK FTSE 100 is closing near unchanged

Spain's Ibex, Rose 0.25%, but that is well-off the high of +0.8%

Italy's FTSE MIB-0.75%. It traders highs +0.48%.







In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:







Gold is moving lower on the higher yields. The price is down $-13.30 or -0.75% at $1768.62



Silver is trading down $0.23 or -0.90% or $25.96



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.80 or 1.25% at $64.67. That is off the intraday high of $65.47



Bitcoin is trading down $600 a -1.13% at $53,813 In the US debt market, yields are higher but off their highest levels. The tenure yield reach day intraday high at1.686%. It currently trades at 1.6575%.











A snapshot of the US stock market shows declines in the NASDAQ, with modest gains in the Dow and S&P. However all of the indices are off there highest levels with the NASDAQ tumbling from +1.14% at the high to -0.25% at the low. The current index is down -0.08%.











In the forex market, the CAD remains the strongest of the majors with the GBP just behind. The AUD and NZD are now the weakest on risk off flows in the NY morning.











PS...US stocks have taken a turn to the downside in the last few minutes. The NASDAQ index is now down -0.34%. The S&P and Dow are still holding onto small gains. Apple shares which soared in after hours trading yesterday and opened higher today is now trading negative (down

$-0.40 or -0.3%).