The major European indices are ending the day mixed



German DAX, +0.3%

France's CAC, +0.4%



UK's FTSE, +0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%



Spain's Ibex, -0.5%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are moving back to the downside after positive moves at the end of last week (especially in the UK yields). The UK 10 year yield is leading the way to the downside after hope for a Brexit deal with the EU started to fizzle over the weekend. The UK 10 year yield is down -7.0 basis points.