European shares and the session higher

A snapshot of the levels shows:

France's CACs all time high is up at 6111. The high price reached 6106.12 today. The German Dax reached a new all-time high of 15110.92.

2 year 0.154%, -0.6 basis points

5 year 0.8945%, -4.4 basis points

10 year 1.675%, -6.6 basis points

30 year 2.34%, -7.0 basis points

The USD open the day mixed but mostly higher at the start of the NY session. As London/European traders look to exit, the USD continues to weaken and stands just behind the CAD as the weakest of the majors. Lower yields are pushing the green back lower. Gold is also a negative for the dollar.





The jobless claims for worse than expected, but the four week moving average trend more to the downside. The market PMI data came in as expected (marginally higher than the preliminary). The ISM manufacturing data is much better than expectations.







