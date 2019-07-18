European shares and the session lower on the day

LON +1
US dollar gaining points on New York Fed disavowing Williams
-
New York Fed says Williams' speech was not about potential policy actions at the July FOMC meeting
-
Citi forecasting a 50bp rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee in July.
-
Fed's Clarida: US economy is in a good place but uncertainties have increased
-
Even more Williams: low inflation expectations a worry as economy strong