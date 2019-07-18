European shares and the session lower on the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

10 year benchmark interest rates are also lower

The major European stock indicesare closed and showing losses for the day. The provisional closes are showing
  • German DAX, -0.84%
  • France's CAC, -0.32%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.54%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.72%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged
In the benchmark 10 year notes, yields are also lower but off the lower extremes.

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • Spot gold is near unchanged levels at $1426.30. It was lower on the day at $1414.73 before reversing back to the upside. At the lows, the contract got close to the 100 hour moving average at 1413.87 (the low reached $1414.73).  
spot gold is trading back higher
  • The price of crude oil continues to fall. The price is currently trading at $54.95 or $-1.83. The low extended to $54.85 with a high up at $57.32.  The $54.48 level is the 50% retracement of the move up from December 2018 low and the next key target
