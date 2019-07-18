European shares and the session lower on the day

10 year benchmark interest rates are also lower

The major European stock indicesare closed and showing losses for the day. The provisional closes are showing

German DAX, -0.84%

France's CAC, -0.32%

UK's FTSE, -0.54%

Spain's Ibex, -0.72%

Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged In the benchmark 10 year notes, yields are also lower but off the lower extremes.





In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

Spot gold is near unchanged levels at $1426.30. It was lower on the day at $1414.73 before reversing back to the upside. At the lows, the contract got close to the 100 hour moving average at 1413.87 (the low reached $1414.73).