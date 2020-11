European shares break 3-day win streak

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -1.1%



France's CAC, -1.3%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.7%



In other markets as London/European traders look to head for the exits:



spot gold is trading up $12.80 or 0.69% $1878.52.



Spot silver is trading up $0.05 or 0.24% at $24.33.



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.38 or 0.92% of $41.82

in the US stock market, markets remain mixed but off the highest level



NASDAQ index up 4.2 points or 0.04% at 11791.12. The high price reached 11847.84



S&P index -13.6 points or -0.3% at 3559.26. It's high reached 3569.02



Dow industrial average -132 points or -0.45% at 29266. It's high price reached 29311.83

In the US debt market, yields are heading to the downside with the 10 year and 30 year down about 6 basis points:











The European benchmark 10 year yields are also trading lower.













In the forex market, the CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest. The USD remains mixed but slightly lower than the NA opening levels ( CLICK HERE