Solid week for the major indices as well

The European shares a closing higher with the German DAX rising 1.2% leading the way. The major indices also closed higher for the week.





A look at the provisional closes shows:



German DAX, +1.2%



France's CAC +0.3%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.7%

Spain's Ibex, +0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.35% For the week, the major indices also are ending higher on the week For the week, the major indices also are ending higher on the week