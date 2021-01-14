European shares close mostly higher (but modestly higher) for the 2nd consecutive day

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%

Spot gold up $1 or 0.05% at $1846.45.

Spot silver up $0.32 or 1.3% $25.55



WTI crude oil futures unchanged at $52.91



Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading up $2350 and $39,637. The high price reached just above the $40,000 level at $40,094.80. The low price reached $36,765.23

In the US stock market, the major indices are higher but off there high levels for the day:



S&P index up 5.9 points or 0.16% at 3815.80



NASDAQ index up 54.7 points or 0.42% at 13183.70



Dow industrial average up 115 points or 0.37% at 31174.05

In the US debt market, yields are trading mixed with the short end lower and the long end up marginally:



2 year 0.141%, -0.2 basis points



5 year 0.462%, -0.6 basis points



10 year 1.09%, +0.6 basis points



30 year 1.83%, +1.4 basis points

The the forex, the USD started mixed but marginally lower at the start of the North American session. At the beginning of a stock trading, the dollar had rebounded to marginally higher. Since then, the greenback has moved back lower and is now lower vs. all the major currencies with the exception of the EUR (up 0.08%). The dollar is also little changed vs. the CHF as London traders look to exit. The AUD remains the strongest of the major currencies.









A look at other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows