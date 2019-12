Solid gains in most of the major indices

the European shares are rebounding in trading today and closing with solid gains. Apart from the UK FTSE 100 the major indices are up over 1.1%. The gains are well off the lows and closer to the session highs for each.





The provisional closes are showing:







German DAX, +1.13%. Biggest gain in one month



France's CAC, +1.27%. Biggest one-day gain in 2 months



UK's FTSE, +0.28%



Spain's Ibex, +1.44%. Biggest one-day gain in 2 months



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.31%



Portugal PSI 20, +1.78%

US shares are also recovering in trading today with the Dow Jones and S&P index currently up around 0.77%. The NASDAQ index is up 0.66%.











In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are also trading to the upside.