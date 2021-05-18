European shares close higher on the day

Modest gains for the major indices

The European shares are closing higher on the day with modest gains:
  • German DAX, +0.1%
  • Francis CAC, flat
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.2%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%
In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit, the CHF is the strongest of the majors, while the USD remains the weakest.  Although lower, the USD has moved higher off the opening North American levels. The greenback is moving to new NY session highs vs the EUR, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD into the London close. 

A snapshot of the US stock market shows mixed results.
  • S&P index -3.7 points or -0.09% at 4159.60
  • NASDAQ index up 53.23 points or 0.4% at 13432.33
  • Dow -71.75 points or -0.21% at 34256.46
In the US debt market, yields are mixed to modestly higher:
  • two year 0.151%, -0.2 basis points
  • 5 year 0.830%, -0.4 basis points
  • 10 year 1.6852%, +0.3 basis points
  • 30 year 2.372%, +0.9 basis points
In other markets, 
  • Gold has given up earlier gains and now trades negative on the day. The precious metal is trading down around $-0.66 or -0.03% at $1866.25
  • spot silver is trading down four cents or -0.16% at $28.13
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.36 or -0.54% at $65.90
  • Bitcoin is down $-1578 or -3.53% of $43,225
