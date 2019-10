But indices do recover from lows

The major European indices are closing in the red, but off the session lows:

German DAX, -1%



France's CAC, -1%



UK's FTSE, -0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -1.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.1%

Although lower, the indices are closing off the lows for the day.











European yields are ending mostly lower (France is the exception). The Spain 10 year got within 11.8 basis points of the 0.0% level.