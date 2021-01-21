European shares close lower on the day

German DAX, -0.1%. The high reached +0.75%



France's CAC, -0.4%. The high price reached +0.67%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. The high price reached +0.54%



Spain's Ibex, -0.8%. The high price reached +0.88%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.7%. The high price reached +0.82%



In the US stock market as London traders look to exit, the markets are currently mixed with the S&P and Dow industrial average negative while the NASDAQ index is still higher:



S&P -1.93 points or -0.05% at 3849.85



NASDAQ index +47 points 6 points or 0.36% at 13504.64



Dow industrial average -45 points or -0.15% at 31142.50

A snapshot of the US debt market shows that the yields are mostly higher with a steeper yield curve. The 2 – 10 year spread has risen to 97.43 basis points from 95.32 basis points.











In Europe, the benchmark 10 year yields are all higher with Italy's yield up 6.7 basis points. The UK 10 year is up the lease that +2.5 basis points.











In the forex market today, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors, while the JPY is the weakest. The CAD has taken over as the 2nd weakest major currency ahead of the USD.







