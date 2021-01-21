European shares close lower on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | europe

German DAX -0.1%. France's CAC -0.4%

The European major indices are ending the day lower after failing to hold earlier gains. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.1%. The high reached +0.75%
  • France's CAC, -0.4%. The high price reached +0.67%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. The high price reached +0.54%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.8%. The high price reached +0.88%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.7%. The high price reached +0.82%
In the US stock market as London traders look to exit, the markets are currently mixed with the S&P and Dow industrial average negative while the NASDAQ index is still higher:
  • S&P -1.93 points or -0.05% at 3849.85
  • NASDAQ index +47 points 6 points or 0.36% at 13504.64
  • Dow industrial average -45 points or -0.15% at 31142.50
A snapshot of the US debt market shows that the yields are mostly higher with a steeper yield curve. The 2 – 10 year spread has risen to 97.43 basis points from 95.32 basis points.

US yields are higher
In Europe, the benchmark 10 year yields are all higher with Italy's yield up 6.7 basis points. The UK 10 year is up the lease that +2.5 basis points.

Benchmark 10 year yields are higher
In the forex market today, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors, while the JPY is the weakest. The CAD has taken over as the 2nd weakest major currency ahead of the USD.  

The poundAs the strongest and the end is the weakest
  • Spot gold is trading down $8.16 or -0.43% at $1863.85.
  • Spot silver is down $0.10 or -0.42% at $25.74.
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.36 -0.68% of $52.95
  • bitcoin is trading down $3500 or -10.03% and $31,300
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose