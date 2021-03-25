European shares close marginally lower

In other markets:

Gold is down $5.50 or -0.32% at $1729.25

Silver is down $0.09 or -0.3% at $24.99

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $3.65 or -4.33% of $58.53



Bitcoin is down $-2750 or -5.08% at $51,300

In the US that market, yields are mixed/marginally higher ahead of the 7 year auction at 1 PM ET. Recall a month ago the auction had a whopping tail of 4.4 basis points which led to sharply lower stock prices and higher yields.







Two year 0.136%, -0.9 basis points



five year 0.821%, +1.2 basis points



10 year 1.610%, +0.2 basis points



30 year 2.328%, +1.8 basis points

US stocks are back in the black after a volatile morning:

