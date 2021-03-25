European shares close marginally lower

Spain's Ibex and UK FTSE the biggest losers. Other indices close near unchanged levels

The major European indices are closing marginally lower. The exception is the Spanish Ibex and UK FTSE 100 which are down around -0.5%:  the provisional closes are showing:

  • German Dax, -0.1%
  • France's CAC, unchanged
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged
In other markets:
  • Gold is down $5.50 or -0.32% at $1729.25
  • Silver is down $0.09 or -0.3% at $24.99
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $3.65 or -4.33% of $58.53
  • Bitcoin is down $-2750 or -5.08% at $51,300
In the US that market, yields are mixed/marginally higher ahead of the 7 year auction at 1 PM ET. Recall a month ago the auction had a whopping tail of 4.4 basis points which led to sharply lower stock prices and higher yields. 

  • Two year 0.136%, -0.9 basis points
  • five year 0.821%, +1.2 basis points
  • 10 year 1.610%, +0.2 basis points
  • 30 year 2.328%, +1.8 basis points
US stocks are back in the black after a volatile morning:
  • S&P index up 9.1 points or +0.23% at 3898.18
  • NASDAQ index of 15.3 points or 0.11% at 12975
  • Dow +50 points or +0.16% at 32470
